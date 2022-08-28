Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Paper were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.