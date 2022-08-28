Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,222,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,046,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

