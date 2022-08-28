Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,902 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avantor were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

