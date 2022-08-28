Raymond James & Associates Buys 236,983 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $43.56 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

