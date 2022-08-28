Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,540 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 54.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $344.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

