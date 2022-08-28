Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,360 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.55 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

