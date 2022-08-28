ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $48.81 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

