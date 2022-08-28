Raymond James & Associates Sells 245,779 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

