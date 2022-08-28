Raymond James & Associates Sells 245,779 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.