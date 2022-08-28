Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

