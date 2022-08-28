NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 500 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

