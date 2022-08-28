Raymond James & Associates Sells 54,143 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $3,291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,583.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock opened at $244.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

