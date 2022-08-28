Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Shares of PKG opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

