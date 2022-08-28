NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $46,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock worth $10,667,236 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Price Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.92 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.