NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Enstar Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $188.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $186.79 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

