NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $79,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,013,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,250,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

HAIN stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

