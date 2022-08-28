Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,056 shares of company stock worth $93,502,624. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

