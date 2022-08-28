NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $209,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Western Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

