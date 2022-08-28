NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $258,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $60.07 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

