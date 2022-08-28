NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $126,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

