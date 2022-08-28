NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $102,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $50,799,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $32,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 65.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,231,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 488,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.7 %

CNM opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

