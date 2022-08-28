Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $140,781,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $136,901,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $5,401,716. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

PODD stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 534.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.