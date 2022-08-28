Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 119.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

