Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 13,935 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $17,433,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.