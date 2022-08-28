Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,096,540 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,096,540 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Infinera were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Insider Activity at Infinera

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Down 3.0 %

INFN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.