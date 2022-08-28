Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 329,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 687,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.73 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

