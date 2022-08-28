Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

