Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $53,000 Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance
PRLHW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.
