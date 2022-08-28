8,100 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IPAX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Inflection Point Acquisition Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

