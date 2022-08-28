Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $58,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 963,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVIW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.