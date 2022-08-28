25,000 Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Seaport Global Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

