Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.