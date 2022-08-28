Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 14,350 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 54,226 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.55. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

