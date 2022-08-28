Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of LVACW opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
LAVA Medtech Acquisition Profile
