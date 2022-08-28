1,000 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,090.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,768,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter.

MOO opened at $94.13 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

