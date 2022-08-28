Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.
MCK opened at $356.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.52. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
