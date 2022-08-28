11,959 Shares in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.