Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 141,845 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 45.3% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

