US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,407 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

