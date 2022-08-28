Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 91.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of TA opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $864.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

