Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $260,000 Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM opened at $6.60 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.52%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.