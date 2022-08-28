Insider Selling: inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) CEO Sells $38,456.78 in Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.03 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
