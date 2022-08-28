Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $34,732.53 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
10x Genomics Stock Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ TXG opened at $34.89 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
