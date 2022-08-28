Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $34,732.53 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $34.89 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.