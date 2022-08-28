Insider Selling: 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells 8,753 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ME opened at 3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.33.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 2,175.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 227,547 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 23andMe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

