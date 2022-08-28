Insider Buying: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) insider Robert Freeman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($20,629.37).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 7th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

