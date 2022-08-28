Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $28,755.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 658,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 119,430 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

