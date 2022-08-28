Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

