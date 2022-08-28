Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AFLYY stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air France-KLM Announces Dividend

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

