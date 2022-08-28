Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,756 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

CAR stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

