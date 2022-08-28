Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.23.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.11 and a 52 week high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

