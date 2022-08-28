Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 102.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170,315 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 14.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE FLS opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.